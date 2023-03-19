Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Aston Villa beat Manchester City in extra time to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.
Rachel Daly fired home in the 97th minute from close range to shock the three-time competition winners.
Rachel Corsie almost won it for Villa in the last action of normal time with a header just beyond the far post.
Chloe Kelly ran clear through on goal with 80 minutes played but her shot was agonisingly wide as City missed their own huge chance to put the game to bed.
Kirsty Hanson had put Aston Villa ahead in the 21th minute with a bullet header from a corner.
Deyna Castellanos equalised for Manchester City after getting on the end of a Lauren Hemp cross and scoring a looping header.
Man City's Castellanos and Hemp went close in the second half while Women's Super League top scorer Khadija Shaw had a quiet night in front of goal.
Aston Villa aiming high
Aston Villa have never won the FA Cup but will now feel they have a great opportunity after stunning City.
Daly's superb form continues this season as Villa look to upset the Women's Super League big three of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.
The Lionesses forward had a first-time effort brilliantly saved by Ellie Roebuck and her spectacular effort from around 30 yards led to the corner from which Villa scored the opener.
Villa, who defeated West Ham last weekend, sit fifth in the WSL and are unbeaten in 2023.
They will find out their FA Cup semi-final opponents in Tuesday's draw, which will take place on Morning Live on BBC One.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2MaylingSubstituted forPachecoat 60'minutes
- 14Turner
- 15Patten
- 6Corsie
- 10DaliBooked at 101mins
- 88NobbsSubstituted forRabjohnat 118'minutes
- 12Staniforth
- 19BlindkildeSubstituted forLehmannat 79'minutes
- 8Daly
- 20HansonBooked at 117minsSubstituted forGregoryat 120+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lehmann
- 18Gregory
- 21Leat
- 28Rabjohn
- 33Pacheco
- 35Mullett
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 14Morgan
- 5GreenwoodBooked at 53mins
- 4AleixandriSubstituted forFowlerat 105'minutes
- 25Hasegawa
- 12AngeldahlSubstituted forCoombsat 105'minutes
- 9Kelly
- 10Castellanos
- 11HempSubstituted forRasoat 112'minutes
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Houghton
- 7Coombs
- 8Fowler
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 22MacIver
- 33Kennedy
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Manchester City Women 1.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Evie Rabjohn.
Foul by Evie Rabjohn (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Freya Gregory replaces Kirsty Hanson.
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Evie Rabjohn replaces Jordan Nobbs.
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Lauren Hemp.
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.