Gary Freeman has managed Jersey Bulls since the club's formation in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman has welcomed plans for play-offs between the eighth and ninth tiers of English football.

The island side are third in the ninth-tier Combined Counties Premier South, but only the league winners will be guaranteed promotion in the summer.

Second-placed teams will go up on a points-per-game basis, or if they win a play-off with an eighth-tier side.

From next season sides from second to fifth will contest a play-off to go up.

Jersey are eight points behind leaders Raynes Park Vale and three off second-placed Badshot Lea, having played two more games, after they were dramatically beaten 2-1 by Farnham Town on Saturday.

"It's good for the league because days like today when we drop out of the top two or three you're still in that play-off with a chance to fight for it," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey after the loss.

"Teams down to mid-table need that carrot at the end of the season to keep fighting.

"We've played teams in the last few weeks who their big moments now are just playing against us, and trying to upset us, and not caring too much on other results.

"It's good for the league and it'll only benefit it going forwards, but unfortunately it's not going to help us this year."