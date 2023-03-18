Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Justin Edinburgh celebrated promotion with Leyton Orient less than two months before his death

Colchester United have condemned fans who sang "vile chants" about ex-Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh during Saturday's game at Brisbane Road.

Edinburgh died in June 2019 at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He led Orient to the National League title, and a return to the English Football League, two months before.

"Not for the first time this season a very small minority of those in the away section have acted in a shameful manner," a Colchester statement read.

"This time making vile chants that no decent person would make and are in no way shared by Colchester United or the vast majority of Colchester United fans.

"We will co-operate with Leyton Orient should there be any further investigations."

Colchester scored twice late on in the League Two game to come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brisbane Road.

The U's dropped to 21st in the division, five points above the relegation places, while Orient are six points clear at the top of the table.

Colchester United fan group Blue White Army also condemned the chants, saying they had made a donation external-link to the Justin Edinburgh Foundation.

"We hope this makes a small amends for the deplorable chants by a section of our fanbase," the group added.