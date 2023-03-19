Close menu

FA Cup semi-finals: Manchester City to face Sheffield United, Brighton to play Manchester United or Fulham

comments249

Manchester City will face Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Brighton will play Manchester United or Fulham.

Six-time champions City progressed to the last four with a 6-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, in which star forward Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in five days.

The Blades beat Blackburn 3-2 on Sunday to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2014, before Brighton ended League Two Grimsby's dream run to the last eight with a 5-0 win.

Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford from 16:30 GMT.

Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of 22-23 April.

Loan players are not allowed to play against their parent clubs in the FA Cup, meaning that Sheffield United pair Tommy Doyle and Jamie McAtee will not be permitted to play against City.

Doyle struck a stoppage-time winner against fellow Championship side Blackburn to send the Blades to Wembley.

Brighton last reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019 while it would be a first appearance since 2002 for Fulham if they defeat 12-time winners Manchester United.

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 16:26

    Why is the semi-final draw made before one of the quarter final games has even been played? Can we not just wait? I think it's pathetic.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 16:28

      HKJ replied:
      Arguably it's a way of heading away accusations of bias, which tend to be rife...

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 16:45

    Ridiculous that 2 sets of Northern fans have to travel to Wembley for a semi final. Could easily be played at Leeds or Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Viking, today at 16:48

      Viking replied:
      Wembley needs paying for somehow..

  • Comment posted by eagles2008, today at 16:32

    This is terrible, the draw shouldn’t be done until all the previous round has concluded at this stage of the competition.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 16:34

      Eddy replied:
      You really think it makes a difference to how people play in a knock out competition? I doubt it

  • Comment posted by Azza, today at 16:40

    Everyone saying City have it easy in cups when they've drawn Chelsea twice, Arsenal, Liverpool and the two top championship sides en route this year... no pleasing some people. Cmon City go thump United or Brighton in the final and get Pep another trophy!

    • Reply posted by crazycristos, today at 17:30

      crazycristos replied:
      Why not fulham

  • Comment posted by Aliballibee, today at 16:34

    A shame for the two lads at Sheffield United who won't get to play at Wembley, since they are loanees from City.

    • Reply posted by Garry, today at 17:10

      Garry replied:
      City could allow them to play but will probably bottle it

  • Comment posted by Unclefish, today at 16:26

    Man City V Brighton final it is then!

    • Reply posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 16:28

      HaHaYouLost replied:
      United vs United more like

  • Comment posted by Zee 21, today at 16:28

    Would be good for a Sheffield United v Brighton or Fulham Final!

    • Reply posted by TomeToyou, today at 16:36

      TomeToyou replied:
      This is the tough tie City were dreading.

      Never mind Bayern, they didn't want such a tough opponent.

      Expect jittery nerves in the City defence.

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 16:38

    When is the draw for Final?

    • Reply posted by kopper, today at 16:40

      kopper replied:
      After the semis.

  • Comment posted by Hank Slightly, today at 16:28

    Someone get some ice for Leon Osman's fingers

  • Comment posted by GT1980, today at 16:44

    What a surprise...

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 17:26

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Soccer fans love a conspiracy theory lol

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 16:37

    Come on Fulham; come on Brighton!

  • Comment posted by Your Account, today at 16:28

    Utd ain't gonna win it. Cmon Brighton!

    Lots of love, Liverpool fan

    • Reply posted by Cydonian Knight, today at 16:31

      Cydonian Knight replied:
      Who are Livarpool playing.......in ANY cup competition?

  • Comment posted by P_J_73, today at 16:47

    Worst possible draw for the Blades, so cruel on Doyle and Mcatee who can't play now. Oh well, we will enjoy the trip

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 17:02

      bob shankly replied:
      Why can’t they play ?

  • Comment posted by Blodwin, today at 16:57

    The only question I have is why Wembley for the semi-finals? Northern Club based fans don't want to go to London! They prefer to play their semi at a more convenient place for travel. The FA turn whatever gold they have into base metal, just like their League counterparts. Scrap them both, put them under a common banner Football

    • Reply posted by ABZERMAN, today at 17:01

      ABZERMAN replied:
      England is London-centric. If you live outside the M25 you don’t stand a chance.

      It’s why HS2 hasn’t been built yet. If it benefited London, it would have been completed by now.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 16:33

    No fix in the FA Cup draw then!!

    • Reply posted by BladeSteve, today at 17:16

      BladeSteve replied:
      I predicted this in an earlier post just before the draw. (The two Manchester balls will probably be heated up to keep them apart in the draw. The semi draw will be Brighton v Man Utd or Fulham and Blades v Man City)

  • Comment posted by itsonlyagame, today at 17:08

    Just got back from Bramall Lane,great cup tie which has been spoilt for me now by the draw.A trip to Wembley for two northern sides which could be played up north.Not much chance of my team beating an inform city side.I know most fans would love a trip to Wembley in any capacity but the wealth in football has now ruined it as a spectacle.I suppose the football snobs will love a Manchester final?

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 17:29

      bob shankly replied:
      City vs Utd. It’s like Manchester vs London

  • Comment posted by Bladesman007, today at 16:48

    We've got out our Norwegian giant.
    🎵 He's Norwegian!! - Big Sande Berge 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

  • Comment posted by jduk90, today at 16:47

    disrespectful to Sheffield United to say its easy for city, both teams can only beat what's in front of them. The FA Cup has shown time and again that anyone can beat anyone and that is the true beauty of the game, tribalism in the comments becomes far too hate filled and toxic these days. Save it for the 90 minutes of the game. end of.

  • Comment posted by Milllee, today at 16:44

    They just made up the draw didn’t they? The numbers weren’t on screen so could have just said whoever they wanted.

    • Reply posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 16:51

      Gervaise Brook-Hampster replied:
      I had hoped they could have sneaked Bradford City in the draw but never mind.

  • Comment posted by Stepney Iron, today at 17:09

    I wish we could go back to the days when the FA Cup draw was held on the Monday lunchtime following the previous round and the semi finals were held at neutral grounds around the country.

