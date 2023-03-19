Close menu

Micky Mellon: Tranmere Rovers sack manager from second spell in charge

Tranmere's defeat by Newport on Saturday has left them 11 points adrift of the play-offs with nine games left

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have sacked manager Micky Mellon.

The 51-year-old Scot had seen his side slip to 14th in League Two after just six wins since mid-October.

It was Mellon's second spell in charge, having returned in June 2021 after leading Rovers to back-to-back promotions to League One in his previous four-year spell.

"From both a personal and a club perspective this hasn't been an easy decision," said chairman Mark Palios.

"Since he returned to the club in 2021 after a year in Scotland, we haven't managed to achieve the success we both wanted and I reluctantly came to the conclusion that a change was needed as we start recruitment preparations for next season."

Ian Dawes will work as caretaker manager, assisted by Andy Parkinson, while Tranmere consider a permanent replacement "in preparation for the new season".

Mellon previously left the Merseyside club in July 2020 - after they were relegated to League Two on a points-per-game basis - to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee United, but came back less than a year later.

Tranmere's next game is at Colchester in League Two on Saturday.

