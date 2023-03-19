Last updated on .From the section Championship

Russell Martin (second left) called players and staff together on the pitch after Swansea's 2-0 win over Bristol City

Russell Martin says victory over Bristol City will help Swansea City "relax" ahead of the south Wales derby.

Swansea claimed a first win in seven league games thanks to goals from Liam Cullen and Olivier Ntcham.

The significance of the result was apparent at full-time, when Martin called players and staff together for a huddle on the pitch.

"I just think it was really important that we shared that moment together," Swansea's head coach said.

"We've shared some really tough moments recently. I just wanted to look them in the eyes and tell them I'm really grateful for today and for the courage they showed.

"It's not an easy circumstance to play in, with the period we've been going through, with the opposition we have and with just everything around it and a lot of the noise.

"Tough times don't last. I think we've learnt so much as a group of staff over this period, I think the players have as well."

Swansea's clean sheet was their first since December, though Bristol City might have been awarded a second-half penalty - when the score was 1-0 - after Ben Cabango appeared to handle.

Swansea's win, only their fourth in their last 22 league matches, means they are 10 points clear of the Championship relegation zone going into the last international break of the season.

They return to action in 13 days' time with a trip to Cardiff City.

Martin has been criticised by sections of Swansea's support during their difficult run, but there was no sign of frustration as he celebrated with fans after the Robins success.

"We're not going to get carried away with one win, we need to build on that now," added Martin.

"But I think it gives us a real positive place to build from.

"I think it will relax people who have been feeling a certain way about me or the team or the group.

"Maybe it won't relax them, but it will certainly relax people around the club, and I think that will do us the world of good."