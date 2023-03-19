Match ends, Torino 0, Napoli 4.
Napoli stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to 21 points as Victor Osimhen scored twice in a 4-0 win at Torino.
Osimhen, the league's top scorer with 21 goals from 23 matches, netted the opener after nine minutes.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the visitors' advantage from the spot before Osimhen added his second.
Tanguy Ndombele rounded off the scoring as Napoli secured their 10th win in 11 games in all competitions.
Second-placed Inter Milan have the chance to cut their lead at the top of Serie A when they host Juventus later on Sunday.
Napoli are just 16 points away from winning a first Scudetto since 1990.
Line-ups
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32V Milinkovic-Savic
- 5GravillonBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDjidjiat 54'minutes
- 3Schuurs
- 13Rodríguez
- 17SingoSubstituted forAinaat 75'minutes
- 77LinettySubstituted forIlicat 54'minutes
- 28Ricci
- 27VojvodaSubstituted forBuongiornoat 54'minutes
- 16VlasicSubstituted forSeckat 85'minutes
- 49Radonjic
- 9Sanabria
Substitutes
- 2Bayeye
- 4Buongiorno
- 8Ilic
- 11Pellegri
- 21Adopo
- 23Seck
- 26Djidji
- 34Aina
- 66Gineitis
- 73Fiorenza
- 89Gemello
- 94N'Guessan
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13RrahmaniSubstituted forØstigårdat 72'minutes
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forGaetanoat 85'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 65'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 11LozanoSubstituted forElmasat 65'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 72'minutes
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Matteo Marchetti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torino 0, Napoli 4.
Post update
Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Perr Schuurs (Torino).
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli).
Post update
Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Torino. Ricardo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Demba Seck replaces Nikola Vlasic.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Post update
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).
Post update
Ola Aina (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Meret (Napoli).
Post update
Offside, Torino. Ivan Ilic tries a through ball, but Antonio Sanabria is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Nikola Vlasic (Torino).
Post update
Ivan Ilic (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Sanabria (Torino) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ola Aina with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Ola Aina replaces Wilfried Singo.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.