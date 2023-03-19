Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0RennesRennes2

Paris St-Germain 0-2 Rennes: Hosts suffer first home league defeat since April 2021

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rennes' Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi (centre) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between PSG and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring just before half-time as Rennes shocked the Ligue 1 leaders

Paris St-Germain fell to their first Ligue 1 home defeat since April 2021 as Rennes completed a league double over the runaway leaders.

The visitors scored either side of half-time with Karl Toko Ekambi firing them in front in the 45th minute.

Lesley Ugochukwu then broke down the left and squared for former PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo to add the second three minutes after the break.

PSG saw their unbeaten league run at the Parc des Princes ended at 35 games.

Despite the defeat, Christophe Galtier's side are nine points clear of Lens at the top of the table as they head towards an 11th title in 13 years.

Meanwhile, Rennes - who are just the third side to get the double over Paris St-Germain since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011 - are fifth, four points off Monaco in fourth but only a further three behind second-placed Lens.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 14BernatSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 55'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 29PembéléSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 17Vitinha
  • 6Verratti
  • 8RuizSubstituted forEkitikeat 56'minutes
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 38Fernandez-Veliz
  • 39Lamy
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Rennes

Formation 5-4-1

  • 30Mandanda
  • 90SpenceSubstituted forTraoréat 78'minutes
  • 23Omari
  • 15WoohBooked at 52mins
  • 5Theate
  • 3TruffertSubstituted forMelingat 5'minutes
  • 33DouéSubstituted forGouiriat 71'minutes
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 6UgochukwuSubstituted forSantamaríaat 78'minutes
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 9KalimuendoSubstituted forSalahat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alemdar
  • 2Rodon
  • 8Santamaría
  • 19Gouiri
  • 20Tait
  • 21Majer
  • 25Meling
  • 27Traoré
  • 34Salah
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamRennes
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Rennes 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Rennes 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  4. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Salah (Rennes).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  8. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hamari Traoré (Rennes).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Warmed Omari.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  12. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Hamari Traoré (Rennes).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Birger Meling.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

