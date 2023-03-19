Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, FC Bayern München 1.
Exequiel Palacios scored two penalties as Bayer Leverkusen beat Bayern Munich who missed the chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga.
Joshua Kimmich had opened the scoring for defending German champions Bayern after 22 minutes.
Leverkusen's Amine Adli was twice booked for diving after fouls in the box, but both decisions were overturned with penalties awarded instead.
The result leaves Bayern second, one point behind Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund, who thrashed Koln 6-1 on Saturday, will finish a game week at the top of the league for the first time since 2019.
Leverkusen, whose manager Xabi Alonso used to play for Bayern, have now won five matches in a row in all competitions.
Dortmund and Bayern face each other on 1 April in the first match after the international break.
