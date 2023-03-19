Close menu

Manchester United 3-1 Fulham: Marco Silva appeals for 'fairness' in Aleksandar Mitrovic ban

By Simon Stone at Old TraffordBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Fulham manager Marco Silva is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh during his side's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United
Marco Silva said he was sent off for leaving his technical area when the referee went to look at his pitchside monitor

Fulham boss Marco Silva says Aleksandar Mitrovic should control his emotions, but feels the striker does not deserve a long ban for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford.

Mitrovic, winger Willian and Silva were all shown the red card in a chaotic couple of minutes that turned a dramatic FA Cup tie with Manchester United on its head.

Fulham were leading 1-0 when Willian handled Jadon Sancho's goal-bound shot on the line with 20 minutes left.

Silva said he was sent off for leaving his technical area as the referee viewed a replay on the pitchside monitor.

However, the Fulham boss admitted he did shout at the official. "I am not going to lie. I didn't say he was a really nice guy and the decision was fair. But he didn't hear me," Silva said.

Willian was dismissed for deliberate handball, prompting a furious response from Fulham goalscorer Mitrovic, who angrily shoved Kavanagh's arm and had to be dragged away from the official twice by club staff and team-mates after he had also been shown a red card.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said the player should receive a 10-game ban.

"He saw the red mist. That's no excuse. You cannot lay your hand on an official," said Sutton, adding that he felt Bruno Fernandes should have received the same ban for appearing to push an official during United's 7-0 defeat by Liverpool.

"In my opinion, it will impact further down the chain at grassroots level. There will be kids watching the game today who think, well if Mitrovic can do it, so can I."

In his post-match press conference, Silva was asked whether he expected Mitrovic to receive a lengthy ban, such as the 11-match punishment Paolo Di Canio received for shoving referee Paul Alcock in 1998.

"I didn't see in a so, so bad way," said Silva. "He pushed the referee and Mitro should control his emotions. I saw the image and I will speak with him.

"But I hope the people who are going to decide do so with fairness that the moment deserves."

Silva claimed Fulham had been denied two penalties for fouls on Mitrovic earlier in the game.

He also launched a personal attack on Kavanagh, recalling a defeat against West Ham in October when he was booked for arguing over a goal he did not believe should have stood.

"Our story with Chris Kavanagh this season has been tough for us," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have been very unlucky with him this season. Many moments. It is difficult to understand some of the decisions.

"We had that West Ham game away from home. We lost the game with two clear handball goals and it was Chris Kavanagh in that moment. Today, everyone saw what is happening in this game. It is difficult for them to not look for these things."

'We have to set an example' - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the penalty decision against Willian was correct, but that the furore surrounding it was pivotal in deciding the contest.

The Dutchman has had his own issues with officials this season. He was booked in Barcelona last month for arguing over decisions during United's 2-2 draw, and was furious at Casemiro's recent red card against Southampton, which brought the Brazilian a four-match ban.

Those incidents come at a time when there is increased scrutiny over the treatment of referees at grassroots levels amid reports of a growing number of threats against them.

"It is not easy," Ten Hag said. "Last week I was so frustrated when you see so many bad decisions that you feel are against you, but you have to clear your mind and keep managing the game.

"Referees also have to take responsibility but, you are right, we have to set an example."

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 22:07

    You are likely to be provoked at that ground, you know that in advance. So have to keep your cool. We let it get to us. Willian red looked harsh when added to pen. Punished twice. The decisions need to be even handed but often aren't. Chris Sutton. 10 games.? Will that apply to everybody? I doubt it. Opportunity missed. Coyw.

  • Comment posted by Rick Deckard, today at 22:05

    Fairness eh! There's too many players in today's game who get in the officials faces all the time, and it's about time it was nipped in the bud. I hope they throw the book at him, 10+ game ban, nothing less will do.

  • Comment posted by IanJackieSP8, today at 22:05

    Fulham of course will also be charged with failing to control their players when they surrounded the referee. .. Won't They!?

  • Comment posted by Hawkeyethejock, today at 22:05

    Funny how the players wear "respect" armbands and continually show officials, fans and the opposition anything but!

  • Comment posted by BTucker, today at 22:04

    If you want a fair ban, it should be a 10 game ban minimum. If you want to discuss something with the officials, do it like an adult - don't manhandle them

  • Comment posted by certman, today at 22:04

    The whole issue of players surrounding the referee needs to be looked at and stopped end of. Let’s face it play acting is spoiling this game of ours as well.

  • Comment posted by Champion Jockey, today at 22:04

    6 month Automatic Ban.

  • Comment posted by jeff, today at 22:02

    David Prutton and Paolo Di Canio got double figure bans when they did the same thing 5 to 6 at the least but it could be 10 games, he always looked to have the potential to be another Di Canio or Cantona

  • Comment posted by Artful By Another Name, today at 22:01

    Silva is being disingenuous, wants to keep his prize striker on board. Should bite the bullet, nothing about Mitrovic's actions should be condoned. 10 game ban minimum. Needs to be made an example so it filters down the leagues.

    • Reply posted by Roy Simmons, today at 22:09

      Roy Simmons replied:
      Until a Manyoo player cops ten.

  • Comment posted by TimmyB, today at 21:59

    I agree. 10-15 games for Mitrovic would be fair.

  • Comment posted by 3zcp7nw3, today at 21:59

    Mitrovic should have a lengthy ban. It’s unacceptable. What Bruno did was unacceptable too and (Man Utd fan here) I don’t understand why he wasn’t sent off and banned. You don’t touch the referees. It’s quite a simple rule. I think they need to get to grips with player behaviour towards refs much more strongly. 10 year olds can manage it, but not the grown ups? Really?

    • Reply posted by bilbo, today at 22:06

      bilbo replied:
      I was surprised Fernandes got away with the push on the linesman although compared to Mitrovic it was pretty mild (Liverpool fan). I would imagine Fulham will be using it as mitigation saying Mitrovic shouldn’t receive a more severe punishment although the offence was clearly much worse.

  • Comment posted by Paul Carter, today at 21:59

    Mitrovic should receive a lengthy ban, but once again it is one rule for Man United and Bruno Fernandes, and one for everyone else.

    • Reply posted by IanJackieSP8, today at 22:06

      IanJackieSP8 replied:
      The head of referees said Bruno got nothing because the linesman laid hands on him first.

      Sorry, I know you don't like facts interfering with your anti-United rhetoric!
      😭😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 21:58

    Minimum six game ban, more would be appropriate. I'd say around 10 games.
    Absolutely cannot allow players to manhandle referees, it would have repercussions across the board at all levels. There's already a crisis in referee shortage, the authorities need to come down very hard on this and quick.

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 21:56

    An unbelievable scenario developed after one of the most obvious handball decisions ever. No controversy whatsoever with the decision, yet in the space of two minutes Fulham lost two players and the manager. A total disgrace in my opinion. Fulham should issue an apology to football.

  • Comment posted by BessantJ, today at 21:55

    I agree the punishment should be fair. He put his hands on the ref then acted very aggressively towards him. A long ban is fair.

  • Comment posted by Lj, today at 21:55

    Has to be a six game ban at least, it was appalling behaviour and if he wasn't held back he looked like he might have done a lot more

  • Comment posted by jase, today at 21:55

    the officials have very inconsistent this season but don't expect any Manchester United fan" to feel sorry for you considering we've been on the end of some debatable decisions against us all season! We've have a few go our way but more go against us! Fact

    • Reply posted by TimmyB, today at 22:00

      TimmyB replied:
      There's nothing to feel sorry about. EACH of those red cards were 100% correct. No debate, not even by Fulham supporters.

