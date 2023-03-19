Close menu

Antonio Conte: Spurs boss 'was spot on' or is it 'P45 time'? - fans' views

comments62

'I see selfish players' - Conte furious after Spurs let lead slip at Southampton

Was it always destined to come to this?

Antonio Conte is an emotional, demanding manager - but his extraordinary comments after his side squandered a 3-1 lead in a draw at Southampton turned up the temperature at Tottenham.

The Italian boss called his players "selfish" and criticised the club's hierarchy, sparking widespread debate. But what will it end up meaning for Spurs?

We asked our Tottenham fan writer for his view and also sifted through hundreds of messages sent to BBC Sport by fans reacting to Conte's outburst.

'Conte covering his own shortcomings'

Tottenham have conceded the most away goals since the World Cup, winning just two of seven games on the road in that time (D2 L3).

John Wenham, Lilywhite Roseexternal-link and BBC Sport Spurs fan writer

While watching Conte's rant it seemed he had been holding a lot back and could no longer do so. I personally felt he was covering his own shortcomings. Some of the points he raised are valid and appreciated by sections of the support but ultimately Spurs have gone backwards this season. They play a style of football that is turgid and boring and I cannot think of a single player he has improved.

If these players are as he describes, why keep picking them without rest or rotation?

He is an elite manager - his CV sets that out - but surely he knew what he was signing up for working under ENIC. Despite being the ninth-richest club in world football, Spurs do not operate in a way akin to Chelsea.

They have tried two 'win-now' managers in Conte and Jose Mourinho yet they were 90 minutes away from winning the biggest trophy in club football under a project manager in Mauricio Pochettino. While the current ownership remains, a boss in Pochettino's vein appears the more suitable option.

Conte's behaviour can also be viewed as selfish. He has attempted to protect his own reputation while throwing the players under the bus. Yes, many of them need replacing but it is he that insists upon playing a style without a creative player in the squad, and a rigid formation with three at the back.

While it could be seen as a last roll of the dice to get the players motivated for the final 10 games of the season, reports are emerging that many of them want Conte gone as he crossed the line with this latest outburst. He was always going to go at the end of the season anyway but it now feels it could be far sooner.

Your views - is Conte 'spot on' or 'toxic now'?

Junior: Thank goodness, Levy has been called out! We could change managers every 18 months for the next 10 years and the outcome will be same. It requires a total overhaul of the football club from the first team down. A plan would help!

Emiliano: I think Conte's comments are spot on. This club will never change until the current owners go. To them we are a business trying to rake in as much money as possible and happen to have a football team. The stadium was not for the team but for all the other events. It's not Conte who should go but the owners - and most of the squad who are rubbish.

David: Conte is absolutely correct and the problem at Spurs lies at the top. Unfortunately, the truth hurts. Spurs do not have a club ethic. That is because Levy isn't interested in such a thing.

Stef: Conte needs to point the finger at himself as well. The players are obviously better than the results - losing to Sheffield United, Wolves, and drawing against Southampton. He is the one who is supposed to bring the best out of them. Instead he's starting to sound like Mourinho, talking about past achievements and blaming everyone else.

Lee: If I was employing Conte, it would be P45 time straight after those comments. He's toxic now.

Gareth: After Conte's post-match rant, I believe that Levy has no choice but to sack him. Conte is being paid by Levy a considerable amount of money to be Spurs manager, and to publicly undermine the guy paying your salary is poor form. Conte knew the situation at Spurs and our problems in achieving success, which he was meant to remedy.

Mark: Conte is a disgrace - does he think his tactics are blameless? How can the players respond to him after he criticised them? And what gives Conte the right to criticise the club? What an arrogant man. He's truly overrated and he's panicking because he's got no answer.

  • Comment posted by EricThorstvedt, today at 13:27

    Just a terrible position now. You've got to back the manager whilst they are in post but clearly this manager (Conte) feels that he hasn't been backed and will walk in summer (if not pushed before).

    Get a new manger in now (Poch or Tuchel) and hope for a bounce in performance levels/points to hopefully secure a Top 4 finish and review over the summer.

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 13:27

    Lots of Spurs fans are upset that at 90 minutes + 3 the squad's newby 20 yr-old signing gave away a penalty that sank a 3-2 lead

    However Conte's rant was over the top and has diminished his standing at the Club

    Kudos to the players for not responding to his bait

  • Comment posted by the truth is out, today at 13:26

    Conte is an elite manager with a proven track record. A chooser not a beggar when it comes to managing clubs. He joined perrenial underachievers Spurs against his better judgement and found out for himself what it's like to work under Levy.

    Conte's patience snapped eventually and my hope is that he can resurrect his career elsewhere, because the situation is unprecedented for him.

  • Comment posted by Paul Micallef, today at 13:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by pthp, today at 13:25

    some clubs are in it to win, be the best and produce a culture that is built on developing a winning TEAM mentality. other clubs are in football because it is a business. when a club is in it because its a business then they will never win. tottenham is such a club. if they adopted a powerful attitude to the football, with that stadium, they would undoubtedly transform into a mega club. levy goes.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 13:24

    This is Antonio Conte , not Roy Hodgson .

    He’s like a faulty firework and that dodgy late penalty lit the fuse.

  • Comment posted by BrianS, today at 13:23

    Conte's comments accurately reflect his detailed analysis of Tottenham's problems. He cannot now stay as manager, but the future doesn't look bright for Spurs. Levy and the Board have to take a brave decision which maybe beyond them.

  • Comment posted by Grauniad, today at 13:22

    Conte is spineless in doing the classic 'i didn't mean you, I meant the others'. If you've got a problem with the club, own it.

  • Comment posted by The Anti-Growth Coalition, today at 13:22

    He was correct in everything he said. However, he didn't go far enough. Over inflated egos of many of the senior players plus fans with very little grasp of reality. Time you sold up and moved your allegiance to the Gooners.

    • Reply posted by Bull-detector, today at 13:26

      Bull-detector replied:
      With respect, you're wrong. Conte is looking to be sacked. That's why he ranted.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 13:21

    From the outside looking in, there are clearly a lot of things that aren’t right at Spurs. Was Conte right to call out his players? Yes, but he’s not blameless either, as his tactics and approach aren’t above criticism.
    Attitude, mentality, on and off the pitch, have to be looked at….Richarlison whining about game time when he’s done nothing.
    Genuinely, do Spurs fans see them making the top four?

  • Comment posted by Too many Snowflakes, today at 13:21

    Im shocked it has taken this long for him to come out and say it. Everyone in football knows Levy is the tightest guy out there which is why i was surprised he ever became manager.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:20

    This outburst might have been warranted towards the start of his stint when he was still working with players he'd inherited, but he's had three transfer window since then where he's been well backed. To blame a team that is now "his" displays a complete lack of self-reflection and an abdication of any responsibility he has as the manager of those players. He needs to go immediately.

    • Reply posted by NewportSpur, today at 13:28

      NewportSpur replied:
      But he hasn't been backed because the players HE wanted are not the ones the club have bought and Levy has the final say on all transfers which is why Spurs do not buy top class players

  • Comment posted by leftwinger, today at 13:20

    I wonder why Kane and Son remain at spurs ?

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 13:25

      whosdatdandare replied:
      They’re in contract & not many want to buy from Levy.
      Selling to him is a joy, but buying isn’t worth it. Ask City.

  • Comment posted by Hoe, today at 13:20

    Enough, same story, ENIC OUT!

  • Comment posted by He said what, today at 13:19

    Still not as weird as your average Nathan Jones interview, and marginally more contained.

  • Comment posted by craige, today at 13:19

    Conte correct in what he said , players at most clubs are pampered millionaires that are injured far too often . Levy won’t ever invest money needed to transform club that is ultimately a business . Sell or your soul for trophies or accept mediocrity

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 13:19

    Really don't like this Americanized mentality where all the focus is on the owners and everything that happens good or bad is all down to them. When did this start? was it when the Americans started taking over by any chance?

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 13:19

    Conte is right. But raising it at this point is disingenuous and a conflation of three issues as follows
    Spurs are poor abs have been for a while
    He can't cope
    Levy is a problem.

    He has only mentioned two of three and spurs wasn't his first choice.

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 13:13

    Conte saying what everyone else is scared to about their employer and colleagues. That being said, folks are scared for a reason, and this kind of dissent surely deserves the sack? Correct or not, you can't have someone in any company with this attitude

