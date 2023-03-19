Last updated on .From the section Wales

Ben Davies was forced off after 37 minutes of Tottenham's 3-3 draw at Southampton last Saturday

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Ben Davies has withdrawn from the Wales squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia because of injury.

Davies was substituted during Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League draw at Southampton last Saturday with a suspected hamstring problem.

Stoke defender Morgan Fox has been called into the squad, along with additional goalkeeper Tom King.

Wales face Croatia in Split on Saturday before taking on Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

Defender Davies, 29, was named vice-captain by Robert Page when the Wales squad was announced earlier this month.

His absence is a significant blow as Wales prepare for their first action since last year's World Cup.

Fox is uncapped having previously played for the Wales Under-21 side.

Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward and Adam Davies are the three existing goalkeepers named in the squad. All three were unused substitutes for their teams over the weekend.

Ward was dropped for Leicester City's game with Brentford, replaced by Dane Daniel Iversen who made his Premier League debut.

Former Newport County keeper King, also uncapped, joined Northampton Town from League Two rivals Salford in January.