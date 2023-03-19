Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Eric Eisner (left) and fellow director Andy Redman spoke to BBC Radio Solent

Portsmouth director Eric Eisner has indicated he expects Pompey to strongly challenge for promotion next season.

Eisner's father Michael bought the club in 2017 and the American was joined on the board by his three sons.

Pompey are currently ninth in the League One table and look like missing out on a play-off place for the third successive year.

"We certainly don't expect to be in League One for very much longer," Eric, 50, told BBC Radio Solent.

"Our goal is absolutely promotion and then sustainability in the next level, which is a big challenge.

"We're not happy to be sitting in League One for a third straight year not in the play-offs."

Portsmouth, FA Cup winners in 2008, face a seventh successive season in the third tier but despite disappointment on the pitch, Eisner believes the club is making progress overall.

John Mousinho was installed as head coach two months ago - the 36-year-old's first managerial job - and Richard Hughes, 34, came in as sporting director in September.

"I think we're poised right now with the best structure since we've been here in that we have Rich Hughes in place and a head coach in John," Eisner added.

"It's something that we wanted to implement for a long time but didn't really have the wherewithal to get it in place.

Former Walt Disney chief executive Michael Eisner is in his sixth year at the helm at Fratton Park

"Now that we have it in place, I think we're in the best position that we've been for a long time.

"In recruitment, we've gone from one scout to 11 scouts in the academy. We're really building out that part of the club now. We feel that's the right way.

"We felt that for a long time, but you can't just come and institute that right away because of the traditional model where the manager picks everybody.

"We feel that we are moving in the right direction."

Eisner's investment in Portsmouth continues

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andrew Moon

Eric Eisner and [fellow director] Andy Redman made it clear that they share Pompey fans' frustrations at still being in the third tier, with six seasons likely to become seven.

Figures submitted to Companies House show the owners' investment in the club has risen to £28m since the takeover in 2017.

The Milton End is the third stand at Fratton Park being redeveloped and the focus is then likely to turn to the training ground.

The pair were tight-lipped on whether Pompey are trying to buy land at St John's College which has become available. The existing training facilities need expanding to move the club forward.

There is a portion of the fanbase frustrated with the owners, with plenty of arguments on social media between supporters. It's unlikely everyone is going to agree any time soon.

