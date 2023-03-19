Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Racecourse will host a record crowd for a Welsh domestic women's game

Wrexham's Genero Adran North game against Connah's Quay Nomads on Sunday, 26 March (14:00 BST) will be watched by a record crowd for a women's domestic fixture in Wales.

Wrexham say more than 6,000 tickets have been sold for the game, which will be played at The Racecourse.

The current record crowd is 5,175, for Cardiff City Women's win over Abergavenny last October.

Champions Wrexham will be presented with the league trophy after the game.

A home win would see Steve Dale's team complete their league campaign with a 100% record after victories in their 11 previous matches.

Yet there is still work to do for Wrexham if they are to seal promotion to the Adran Premier - the top tier of women's football in Wales - next season.

Wrexham stated in January that they would be applying for a tier-one licence, a requirement for clubs in the Adran Premier, while they have also announced plans to become semi-professional.

Should the tier-one licence be granted, Wrexham will face a play-off against the winners of the Adran South, where Briton Ferry Llansawel are closing in on the title.

The winners of that game would climb into the Welsh top flight next season.