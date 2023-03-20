Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Fulham in front with his 12th goal of the season before being sent off at Manchester United

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after the Football Association said its standard punishment for his sending off at Manchester United was "clearly insufficient".

The Serbia striker has been charged with violent and improper conduct after receiving a straight red card for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat.

Manager Marco Silva has also been charged with abusive behaviour towards match officials, as well as improper conduct for allegedly throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee.

And the club has landed an additional charge of failing to control its players in the Old Trafford encounter.

A player is typically suspended for three matches after being shown a straight red card for violent conduct, but that ban can be extended, depending on the circumstances.

Paolo di Canio was banned for 11 games in 1998 for shoving referee Paul Alcock when playing in a Premier League game for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal.

