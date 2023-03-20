Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic wrestles the fan to the ground

PSV Eindhoven have banned a supporter from their stadium for 40 years after he was found guilty of attacking Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during a Europa League match.

The 20-year-old man, who was already serving a national stadium ban and should not have been in the ground, was given a three-month prison sentence.

He was also banned from the area around PSV's Philips Stadium for two years.

The Dutch club also said it will look to recover financial damages from him.

PSV can expect a heavy fine after Uefa opened a disciplinary case against them following the incident.

The pitch invader, who PSV said entered the ground using a ticket bought by a friend, was already serving a national stadium ban until 2026 imposed by the Dutch football association.

He approached Serb Dmitrovic near the end of the play-off second leg at the end of February and punched him in the face. The former Charlton goalkeeper wrestled the man to the ground and stewards led him away.

Dmitrovic was able to continue as Sevilla lost 2-0 on the night, but went through 3-2 on aggregate.

The Spanish six-time Europa League champions will play Manchester United in the quarter-finals.