Mark Sykes replaces Callum Robinson to make his Republic of Ireland debut against Malta in November

Mark Sykes says Roy Keane's comments that he was brave to switch allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland in 2020 were "a nice thing, I suppose".

Bristol City player Sykes represented NI at Under-21 level but had to wait until November 2022 to make his debut for the Republic against Malta.

He became the first Belfast man for 76 years to be capped by the Republic.

"An Irish player playing for Ireland, I don't see the problem," said Sykes.

Before Bristol City's FA Cup tie against Manchester City last month, ITV pundit Keane singled the versatile Sykes out for some praise.

"He's obviously a brave boy, he made a brave decision there," said Keane of the player's international switch.

"I did see it," said the 25-year-old when reminded of Keane's remarks on Monday.

"It's a nice thing, I suppose. Yes, brave in a way because there may be a bit of backlash and people not thinking it was the right thing to do but, as I've said in many interviews, it's not them living my life.

"I'm out there putting the sacrifice in and putting the hard work in. I've made that decision full well knowing what is going to happen.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult decision. I knew if I was to stay, which was something I wouldn't have wanted to do, I felt my foot was already in the door.

"I had never been around the Ireland set-up and I knew it was going to be difficult.

"Thankfully now, with club performance, I feel like I have deserved my chance here," added the in-form utility player.

Sykes is philosophical about his choice, saying his decision was taken more on family grounds and his pride in representing people in the area he is from.

"For me it is more so to do with the family side of things. People in the area always wishing me well," explained the ex-Oxford United player.

"I went back and my local primary school had a homecoming for me. It makes me feel proud to do something so good for the people back home.

"Obviously being the first person from Belfast in a long time to do such a thing. I'm well pleased and hopefully there is more to come.

"There shouldn't be any backlash. If there was I haven't seen anything. For me it was all positive and, like I say, well pleased."

Mark Sykes has been in impressive form for Bristol City in the Championship

Sykes is part of Republic manager Stephen Kenny's squad for Wednesday's friendly against Latvia, followed by their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against world champions France in Dublin on Monday.

"I want to play minutes, whether that be a friendly or a qualifier. For me the most important thing is getting back on the pitch and building up as many caps as possible.

"I feel like it is always down to me. I don't feel like anyone should have the privilege of coming into a set-up like this.

"I put it down to myself. If I am playing well with my club then I am always in the picture here at international level.

"I knew I was good enough to play but I don't mind putting that pressure on myself. If I don't put the performances in at club level then I have no right to be here.

"I feel I deserve my place here. No one deserves to be here just because they declared for Ireland."