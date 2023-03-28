Altrincham v Notts County

First Half ends, Altrincham 0, Notts County 1.
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 30Perritt
- 5Ferguson
- 4MarriottBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBurgessat 38'minutes
- 2Jones
- 6Baines
- 8Lundstram
- 18Pringle
- 10Osborne
- 35Sinclair
- 29Linney
Substitutes
- 11Burgess
- 21Gould
- 26Jones
- 27Bennett
- 39Hugill
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Mair
- 4CameronBooked at 31mins
- 16Bajrami
- 24Bostock
- 23Chicksen
- 5RawlinsonBooked at 26mins
- 11Nemane
- 18Palmer
- 8Austin
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Langstaff
Substitutes
- 2Brindley
- 6O'Brien
- 10Jones
- 12Brooks
- 17Vincent
- Referee:
- Dean Watson
Live Text
Half Time
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Luke Burgess replaces Isaac Marriott.
Booking
Isaac Marriott (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Kyle Cameron (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Connell Rawlinson (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 0, Notts County 1. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.