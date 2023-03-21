Last updated on .From the section Man City

Erling Haaland has scored six hat-tricks for Manchester City this season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has pulled out of the Norway squad for their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers through injury.

Haaland, 22, picked up a groin problem after scoring a hat-trick in City's 6-0 thrashing of Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

It means he will miss Norway's games against Spain and Georgia in Group A.

"Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not fight for the team," said Norway coach Stale Solbakken.

"Fortunately, there is still plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion in this group to win points in the next matches."

Norway national team doctor Ola Sand added: "After doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club."

Haaland has scored 21 goals in 23 appearances for Norway since making his debut as a 19-year-old in September 2019.

His treble for City against Burnley took his tally to 42 goals in 37 games in all competitions so far this season, including five goals in a 7-0 hammering of RB Leipzig in the Champions League earlier this month.

Pep Guardiola's side are second in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, and face Liverpool next at Etihad Stadium on 1 April.

They also face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month.