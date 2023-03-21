Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra time to win last season's Women's FA Cup at Wembley

Defending champions Chelsea face a trip to Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Chelsea, currently top of the Women's Super League (WSL), are seeking a third successive title, while Villa have never reached this stage before.

Manchester United host Brighton in the other tie, with both teams in the last four for the first time.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday, 16 April, with the final at Wembley on Sunday, 14 May.

2022-23 Women's FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea