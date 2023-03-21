Women's FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to visit Aston Villa, Man Utd host Brighton
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Defending champions Chelsea face a trip to Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup.
Chelsea, currently top of the Women's Super League (WSL), are seeking a third successive title, while Villa have never reached this stage before.
Manchester United host Brighton in the other tie, with both teams in the last four for the first time.
The semi-finals will take place on Sunday, 16 April, with the final at Wembley on Sunday, 14 May.
2022-23 Women's FA Cup semi-final draw
Manchester United v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
- The dangerous rise of Andrew Tate: Enter the world of the social media personality’s multi-level marketing scheme and webcam business
- The rise and fall of the jeweller-turned-criminal: Listen to Gangster: The Story of John Palmer