Talal Al Hammad was part of Phoenix21's takeover of Wigan Athletic in 2021

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad says the club's ownership will "do everything they can to make amends" after the Latics were docked three points for failing to pay player wages.

The English Football League sanction came after Wigan delayed wage payments for a fourth time in 10 months.

They are now eight points from safety at the bottom of the Championship.

Al Hammad apologised on Twitter external-link and said the club would focus on "rectifying their mistakes".

"In the days, weeks, months and years to come, we will do everything we can to make amends for this season's mistakes and restore your faith - and we will share more details on this at the earliest opportunity," he said.

"I understand that the supporters expect - and deserve - a detailed explanation of the club's position and our plans for the future.

"Our immediate focus is to resolve the remaining wage issues. But as soon as these most pressing issues have been resolved, we will provide a full update for supporters.

"I stand by our mantra that 'actions speak louder than words', and I expect to be judged on those actions. But given how much I know this club means to its community, I also felt it important to try to reassure you that Phoenix21 remains fully committed to Wigan Athletic."

New charges were also issued by the EFL for failure to pay and non-compliance, with owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi also charged with misconduct. An independent disciplinary commission will deal with the case.

Wigan confirmed they would be late in paying wages earlier in March and blamed delays on "recent liquidity issues" but described the club's financial state as "robust".

Manager Shaun Maloney called the delays a "body blow" to his staff in their bid to avoid relegation from the second tier this season having won the League One title last term.

"All of our focus is now on rectifying all mistakes made, and to that end, I will be back in Wigan in the coming days," Al Hammad added.

"This season has not progressed as any of us wanted. Mistakes have been made, some of which may take some time to repair, and for this, I apologise. But we are working to put things right."