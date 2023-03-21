Euro 2024 qualifying: A new era - pick your Wales XI to face Croatia
Last updated on .From the section Wales
|Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Croatia v Wales
|Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.
Life without Gareth Bale and Joe Allen begins for Wales on Saturday when they kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Croatia.
Record goalscorer Bale has retired from football, while Allen along with Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams have all called time on their Wales careers.
Another stalwart, Ben Davies, is injured, so who would you pick to play in Split?
Manager Robert Page initially included four uncapped players in his squad.
After Davies' withdrawal he added Stoke defender Morgan Fox and Northampton goalkeeper Tom King, two more players who could make debuts along with Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, Ipswich forward Nathan Broadhead, Fulham midfielder Luke Harris and Swansea City midfielder Oli Cooper.
Page can still call on Aaron Ramsey, who has taken over the captaincy from Bale, but who else should be in a side which could look quite different from the team that endured a disappointing World Cup experience at the end of 2022?
First choose a formation and then which players you think should start against Croatia - and once you have submitted your team remember to share it on social media using #bbcfootball.
My Wales XI to play Croatia
Pick your team for Wales' opening Euro 2024 qualifier - and then share it with your friends