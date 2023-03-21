Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jordan James, Nathan Broadhead, Luke Harris and Oli Cooper could all be set to win their first Wales caps in a much-changed squad

Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group D: Croatia v Wales Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Life without Gareth Bale and Joe Allen begins for Wales on Saturday when they kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Croatia.

Record goalscorer Bale has retired from football, while Allen along with Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams have all called time on their Wales careers.

Another stalwart, Ben Davies, is injured, so who would you pick to play in Split?

Manager Robert Page initially included four uncapped players in his squad.

After Davies' withdrawal he added Stoke defender Morgan Fox and Northampton goalkeeper Tom King, two more players who could make debuts along with Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, Ipswich forward Nathan Broadhead, Fulham midfielder Luke Harris and Swansea City midfielder Oli Cooper.

Page can still call on Aaron Ramsey, who has taken over the captaincy from Bale, but who else should be in a side which could look quite different from the team that endured a disappointing World Cup experience at the end of 2022?

