Euro 2024 qualifying Group B: Republic of Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Monday, 27 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Stephen Kenny has challenged the Republic of Ireland to meet France with "fire and ice" if they are to avoid a "slow death" in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland face the beaten World Cup finalists, who opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands, in Dublin on Monday.

New France captain Kylian Mbappe scored twice hammered the Dutch in Paris.

"I think we'll show - and we'll need to show - fire and ice," Kenny said.

"We need to show fire, we need to have that level of tenacity in our play and aggression in our play, but also have composure in possession and have that level of calm in our play in possession. It's trying to combine the two."

France started quickly in their game with the Dutch as goals from Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano put the hosts 2-0 up inside eight minutes.

Mbappe added a third in the 21st minute and the PSG forward completed the rout in the closing stages.

However, when asked if he would set his team up conservatively in an attempt to contain the likes of Mbappe and Griezmann, Kenny said: "No absolutely not.

"We've been working on a way of playing for the last two years. We're very, very comfortable in possession, as comfortable as any team in Europe now in possession.

"Why would we change now? Why would we take a step back now? France, one of the best teams in the world coming at us, do we just suddenly change and not have to courage to do that and just accept a slow death? Definitely not.

"It's not easy, not easy against the best team in the world who are in formidable form, as we saw the other night, but that's the way we will definitely approach it."

Teenager Brighton striker Evan Ferguson scored on his first Republic of Ireland start against Latvia on Wednesday

The Republic warmed up for their Euro 2024 qualifying opener with a 3-2 friendly win over Latvia in Dublin.

In-form Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson scored his first international goal as Ireland ground out a victory.

Preston winger Robbie Brady has been drafted into the squad as cover after captain Seamus Coleman and wing-back Callum O'Dowda, who are nursing thigh and groin injuries respectively, emerged as doubts as the Republic prepare to face "the best team in the world".

"Ultimately we will show the courage that is needed tomorrow night. But it would be naive not to have provisions," Kenny added.

"We are not naive enough to suggest that we don't have to pay attention to him [Mbappe] because obviously he's an exceptional player but they have a lot of exceptional players."

"They have been the best team in the world over the last eight years for sure, consistently getting to two World Cup finals, winning the World Cup, losing the second one on penalties.

"It's very rare a number one seed with world-class players, as the Netherlands are, gets taken apart like that and defeated convincingly. That's very rare."