Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal beat Lyon 5-1 in October

Chelsea can take inspiration from Arsenal's win at Lyon, according to manager Emma Hayes.

Arsenal stunned the eight-time winners 5-1 in their opening Champions League game in October, and Chelsea will aim for a similar result when they meet in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg.

Hayes said Lyon would be tougher now, but Chelsea could still take pointers.

"Things from Arsenal that night that reminded of us of things we can do," she said.

That home defeat eventually consigned Lyon - who were suffering several injury absences for the 5-1 loss - to second in their group and set up the quarter-final tie with Chelsea.

But Hayes pointed out: "It was a phenomenal performance [the 5-1 Arsenal win], but Lyon went to Arsenal and won 1-0. This is a very different game."

Despite sitting at the top of the French league, Lyon had a rocky journey through the group stages this year, drawing both of their games against Juventus following the defeat by Arsenal.

However, the French side have enjoyed much greater European success overall, winning six of the last seven Champions League titles, including beating Barcelona 3-1 in last year's final.

In 2018-19 they eliminated Hayes' Chelsea in the semi-finals, but the manager said the current side would be a very different proposition.

"It didn't matter who we got at this stage, we are ready no matter what opponent we face," she said.

"I don't spend time thinking about revenge in life. This team has learned a lot, and we are ready for any type of game tomorrow."

Chelsea scored 19 goals in six group stage games, but Hayes predicted a more conservative display from both sides.

"I told the team, you can't win the tie here but you can lose it," she said. "Both teams will spend a large part of the game working each other out.

"We'll build on the good work from our group campaign. We have to keep producing the performances we have in Europe."

'This was a big goal for me coming back'

Hayes was joined at her pre-match press conference on Tuesday by midfielder Melanie Leupolz, who returned to action earlier this year following pregnancy.

The German international midfielder said the opportunity to help her team-mates win their first ever Champions League title, and to play in such huge fixtures, were major inspirations for her to return to football following the birth of her child.

"These are the games we work hard for, big European matches playing under the lights," Leupolz said.

"It was a big goal for me to come back to the Champions League and help my team."