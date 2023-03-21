Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

'I see selfish players' - Conte furious after Spurs let lead slip at Southampton

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has called on manager Antonio Conte to be "more precise" following the Italian's rant on Saturday.

After Spurs gave up a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at Southampton, Conte called his players "selfish" and criticised the club's culture.

Reports suggest external-link the 53-year-old, who has returned to Italy during the international break, will be sacked.

"I think we've all seen it [Conte's comments]," said Hojbjerg.

"He gave a very honest and very open press conference. It is because he is not satisfied. You don't do that if you've reached the quarter-final of the Champions League and if you're in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

"It comes from the fact that, unfortunately, we did not get the results we as a team and club wanted. We are still where we want and need to be in the Premier League. But yes, it's hard.

"I understand that if you want to be successful as a team, you need 11 men who are committed to a project and a culture.

"But I think he has to elaborate on how he feels before you as a player can start measuring and weighing."

Former midfielder Ryan Mason, currently a first-team coach under Conte, is reportedly set to be appointed on an interim basis external-link if Conte is sacked.

Spurs remained fourth in the table despite the draw against the Premier League's bottom club, but are out of all cup competitions this season.

They suffered a tame exit to AC Milan in the Champions League earlier in March, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United at the start of the month.

Spurs were leading 3-1 with 13 minutes to play at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday but conceded twice, including a 93rd-minute penalty.

"Tottenham's story is this - 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why?" Conte said in his media conference afterwards.

"If they want to continue in this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me."

Asked about the situation while on international duty with Denmark, Hojbjerg said: "The coach has not been satisfied, and that is what I take from it.

"You do what you can to please him. What I do know about myself is that I am an honest player. I am a player who always gives 100% of myself for the team.

"If that's how he sees it, then you have to be a little more precise in order for you as a player to take it to heart."