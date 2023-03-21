Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob Lainton punches away a cross during Wrexham's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield United

Wrexham will be without Rob Lainton for six weeks after the goalkeeper suffered a knee ligament injury.

The 33-year-old missed the start of the season through injury before returning to the bench in November 2022.

Since February, Lainton has been Wrexham's first-choice goalkeeper, starting in six of the past seven National League games.

Mark Howard, Kai Calderbank-Park and Rory Watson are the other goalkeeping options for the league leaders.

With eight league games remaining, Wrexham sit three points clear of second-place Notts County with a game in hand.