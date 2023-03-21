Last updated on .From the section Peterhead

Robertson spent five years managing Real Kashmir before joining Peterhead

Peterhead have sacked manager David Robertson after less than four months following a series of "embarrassing results".

Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender Robertson, 54, replaced the long-serving Jim McInally in late November.

He lost nine of his 12 matches in League 1, including Saturday's 7-0 thrashing at Airdrieonians.

"It just hasn't worked and I haven't seen any light at the end of the tunnel," said chairman Rodger Morrison.

"The last few results have been embarrassing for the club and we have seen the reaction from the fans.

"There was a feeling we looked resigned to going into League 2 whereas we really want to make a fight of it to stay in the league. There is an outside chance we can do that."

Peterhead sit bottom of the table with 12 points from 28 games - three points behind Clyde but with a game in hand.

Club captain Ryan Strachan and midfielder Jordon Brown have been placed in charge of the team for this weekend's visit of Alloa Athletic.

Prior to his move to Peterhead, Robertson spent five years managing in India with Real Kashmir and was the subject of two BBC Scotland documentaries during that time.