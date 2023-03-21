Jonas Eidevall appealed for a penalty when Saki Kumagai and Rafaelle Souza battled to win a header in the Bayern Munich box in the second half

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said it is "a problem for the competition" that not all games played in the Women's Champions League use the same technology.

The Gunners lost 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday despite strong appeals for a penalty in each half.

The video assistant referee (VAR) is introduced in the last eight, while goalline technology is optional.

"We have to accept it," said Eidevall.

"VAR is only introduced in the quarter-finals. I don't know then if the referees have ever used it before. Goalline technology you can use, but it's not compulsory. [On Tuesday] it was not because Bayern chose not to pay for it.

"Next week, Arsenal choose to, because we think it's the right thing to do to ensure a fair competition. But I think it's a problem for the competition that not every game has the same level of technology.

"Goalline technology for me is an easy one. Everyone will benefit to know if the ball is in or not. It's so hard for the referee to see it with the angles and we know it's accurate. That's what the players deserve - to get that level of detail and accuracy in the decisions."

Among Eidevall's frustrations in Germany were an appeal for handball when Caitlin Foord's shot was blocked in the first half and a potential tug on Rafaelle Souza's shirt in the box in the second.

The first appeal was waved away by the referee, while a quick VAR check deemed there was no foul on Souza later on.

"Part of me is proud because the performance was really strong coming here to the Allianz Arena," added Eidevall.

"Part of me is disappointed with the result and that we couldn't take our chances. Part of me is angry because the VAR clearly wasn't working tonight as it's clear and obvious penalty situations - two of them - and I think that's unacceptable."