Jason Cummings describes his decision to commit his international future to Australia rather than Scotland, for whom he had won two caps in friendlies, as "a no-brainer because Scotland doesn't qualify for the World Cup". Cummings expects Manchester City's Scots-born-but-Sydney-bred Alex Robertson to follow his example by choosing to play for Graham Arnold's Socceroos. (Daily Record)

Ahead of European Championship qualifying matches against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack reflects on the "great relationship" he had with Celtic captain Callum McGregor in the successful qualifiers for the last Euros. (Daily Record)

Swansea City's Azeem Abdulai's tortuous route to being selected for the Scotland Under-21s squad is nothing, he says, compared to his father's journey from Sierra Leone to Glasgow. "I had a tough time but here I am," says the 20-year-old, who was released by Celtic at 16. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland assistant manager John Carver hints that Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam could start in the games against Cyprus and Spain - "When Steve calls somebody up he is confident in their ability and he trusts them," said Carver of manager Steve Clarke's view of the 27-year-old defender. (The Times - subscription required)

Jim Goodwin would "love" to remain as Dundee United manager beyond the end of the current campaign but acknowledges that he must ensure Premiership football at Tannadice next season for that to happen. (Daily Record)

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown says he learned a lot about coaching from Stephen Glass at Aberdeen, as well as from Gordon Strachan, Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers while captain at Celtic. "I'm more chilled out than most people would think I am," says Brown. (The Herald)

Police Scotland have issued images of 11 men they would like to speak to in connection with the trouble at Hampden before the League Cup final between Rangers and Celtic in February. (Scottish Sun)