Jersey Bulls finished fourth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Jersey Bulls returned to winning ways in Combined Counties Premier South with a 2-0 win at AFC Croydon Athletic.

After creating early chances Luke Watson headed Bulls into a 29th-minute lead from Jay Giles' corner.

James Queree cleared an effort off the line before Robert Martins-Figueira's deflected effort doubled the islanders' lead six minutes before half-time.

Euan van der Vliet made a good save and Watson made a last-ditch clearance as Bulls went on to get the three points.

The victory, just a second in six matches, sees Bulls consolidate third place in the table.

They are three points off second-placed Badshot Lea and five off leaders Raynes Park Vale who both have two games in hand.

"Croydon are a difficult team, it's a tough place to go, we're grateful for the three points," defender Queree told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Every member of the team battled hard, it was tough conditions, so to get three points and a clean sheet we're very happy."