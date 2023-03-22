Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Richard Chin (left) has started three League one games this season as well as the EFL Cup victory against Brighton

Charlton have extended the contract of academy graduate Richard Chin until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The midfielder, 20, joined the Addicks at under-9 level and has appeared 15 times for the first team this season.

"As well as his physical and technical attributes, he's impressed me with his work rate and his focus on developing his game," manager Dean Holden said. external-link

"He's a good, young player with a bright future ahead of him, I'm pleased we've got him for another year."

He added: "I'm looking forward to watching him develop as there is plenty more to come from him."

Chin made his Charlton debut when he started the 1-0 Papa John's Trophy defeat by Leyton Orient in November 2021 in his only appearance last season.

On top of three starts in League One this term, Chin also started the EFL Cup victory against Brighton at the Valley in December.

"This has been a really progressive season at senior level for him," academy director Steve Avory added.

"The most notable performance against Brighton was proof for me that he can go on to have a career in the game.

"He's a highly dedicated individual, who always wants to improve and seek a gain to his performance level.

"He's a role model to our younger players that hard work, not just talent, will get you there."