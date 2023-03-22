Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Steven Schumacher's side are two points clear of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday and five ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town at the top of League One

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he was pleased with three points after a "crap" performance at Accrington in League One.

The Pilgrims' 2-0 victory in tough conditions saw them go back to the top of the third tier after Barnsley beat previous leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

Argyle are two points clear having played two more games than the Owls.

"The performance was crap, but the result was outstanding," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's another huge three points and, at this stage of the season, that's all that matters," he added.

"Stood on the sidelines I was scratching my head because I don't think we made two consecutive passes to anyone in our shirt.

"I know the players haven't played brilliantly tonight, but they've put in 100% effort, they've kept another clean sheet and they send their fans home, who we love, happy with another three points."

Matt Butcher's deflected strike and a late Conor Grant goal were enough to beat Stanley, who had Mo Sangare sent off early in the second half for a second booking.

'We're not finished'

The win means Argyle have won 80 points so far this season - the same number as they accrued in the entirety of their last campaign.

"We were all delighted last year with how we did getting 80 points and finishing seventh," added the Argyle boss, who will lead his team out at Wembley next week in the final of the Papa John's Trophy against Bolton Wanderers.

"Now we've got 80 points with 24 still to play for and the players deserve huge credit for that.

"The improvement is there for everyone to see, but we'll keep going, we're not finished."