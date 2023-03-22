Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says he's "fed up" getting apologies for referee mistakes and urged officials to "up their game".

After a weekend of controversial calls, clubs have been asking for answers about the use of VAR.

Kilmarnock were aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty for a clear handball in Saturday's draw with St Johnstone.

"We were so harshly treated at the weekend and it's not the first time," McInnes said.

"A lot of the referees - the younger group coming through - are getting so used to refereeing the game with VAR. They need to get back to being a good referee, making decisions there and then. "It's time that the refereeing department really up their game and start justifying why there was this demand and need for VAR."

The Scottish FA are considering options - including specialist video officials - to smooth the VAR process after a controversial introduction to the Scottish Premiership this season.

Dundee United were also angered by a penalty decision against them in their draw with St Mirren, and have called for a meeting of clubs and the Scottish FA to discuss how to improve the technology's use.

Kilmarnock have also spoken to the governing body about the process.

McInnes told the club's TV channel: "I think it's incumbent of the club to do that - we feel really hard done by and we are paying a lot of money for the technology and to modernise our game.

"I was a big champion of VAR and I think all the managers got behind it as we wanted to help the referees, we want the league to be as modern as possible."We're not even looking for breaks, we're just looking for fairness and competence."I don't want apologies - I'm fed up getting apologies - I want fairness, competence and I want people making the right decisions; not just for my team, but for everybody."