Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Morelos, McGregor, Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Michael Beale hopes to sign at least five new players this summer. (Sun)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson would like to see Billy Gilmour back at Ibrox with the Scotland midfielder having struggled for appearances at Brighton and Hove Albion. (Record)
Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray have made contact with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun)
Callum McGregor's former manager Notts County, Mark Fotheringham, "never had any doubts over Callum making it big" as the Celtic midfielder prepares to win his 50th Scotland cap. (Sun)
Scotland assistant John Carver says Celtic captain McGregor is "a coach on the pitch". (Record)
Swedish FA boss Mats Enquist believes football has become handcuffed by VAR. (Record)