Jay Fulton has had two loan spells during his nine years as a Swansea player, at Bolton and Wigan

Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton has signed a new contract which will keep him at the Championship club until the summer of 2026.

Fulton, 28, has been one of Swansea's most consistent performers this season having forced his way into Russell Martin's plans.

The Scot is Swansea's longest-serving player, having joined the club from Falkirk in 2014.

His previous deal had been due to expire at the end of next season.

The fact that Swansea have finalised Fulton's new deal is a boost for head coach Martin, who has been frustrated by the club's failure to agree new contracts with the likes of Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere.

Fulton has made 205 appearances for Swansea, scoring 14 goals, and is one of the senior figures in their squad.

He was a fringe figure at times during 2021-22, Martin's first year as Swansea boss, when it appeared his spell at the club may be heading towards a conclusion.

But Fulton has re-established himself in this campaign, scoring four times in 36 appearances.

"It's really positive news for the club," said Martin. "Jay has been such a big player for us this season, both on and off the pitch.

"He's a really good player to have here, he cares deeply about the club and the city. He was really keen to stay here, and we were really keen to get it all done so I'm pleased it's sorted.

"Last season was tough for him but we've always had a great relationship. This year he has come back with a different mentality and he's been one of our top players this season.

"In terms of age, continuity, understanding of the club and what we are trying to do, it's so important, and this is a really big move for him and for the club."

Manning and Latibeaudiere are expected to leave the Swansea.com Stadium when their deals expire at the end of this season.

The likes of top scorer Joel Piroe and Wales defender Ben Cabango see their contracts come to an end in the summer of 2024, and it remains to be seen whether Swansea can agree new deals with those players.