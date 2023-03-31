Close menu
Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath19:45AyrAyr United
Venue: Gayfield Park

Friday 31st March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park30166858391954
2Dundee29148747321550
3Ayr30147956381849
4Partick Thistle30136114940945
5Morton29111084135643
6Inverness CT29109104041-139
7Raith Rovers28108103937238
8Arbroath29513112641-1528
9Cove Rangers3068163465-3126
10Hamilton2867152547-2225
