Anthony Grant made one appearance for Chelsea in 2005

Crawley Town have signed Jamaica midfielder Anthony Grant for the remainder of the season.

The 35-year-old free agent spent three years at Swindon Town with Reds manager Scott Lindsey in charge, before a recent spell at Scunthorpe.

"I'm really pleased to have signed Anthony," Lindsey told the Crawley website. "He's a real combative midfield player with vast experience."

Grant has played six times for his country, in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He is a product of Chelsea's academy and had the longest spell of his career at Southend, where he played almost 150 games over four seasons after joining them aged 21.

"He can also play as a defender so we're really pleased to have him on board," added Lindsey. "With the injuries that we've sustained of late he will add to our numbers."

Grant has also had spells with Shrewsbury, Oldham, Wycombe, Crewe, Port Vale, Luton, Stevenage and Peterborough United.