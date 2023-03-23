Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 24 March

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: With New Saints having retaining the Cymru Premier title last weekend, the focus turns to the race for second spot and automatic qualification for next season's Europa Conference League. Nomads are currently second while Newtown are sixth.

Saturday, 25 March

Championship Conference

Penybont v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Penybont will be looking to keep up the pressure on Connah's Quay Nomads in the race for second spot and host fifth placed Bala. However Penybont have been deducted six points, pending an appeal, for breaching league rules. The sides played out a goalless draw when they met at Maes Tegid last month.

The New Saints v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Saints, who secured the title last weekend at Connah's Quay, face the only side to have beaten them in the league this season. Cardiff Met are fourth in the table having been held to goalless draws in their last two games.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Flint Town United; 14:30 GMT: Aberystwyth will be looking to build on a win at Caernarfon as they bid to maintain their top-flight status. Anthony Williams' side are two points behind Pontypridd and four points behind Flint.

Airbus UK Broughton v Pontypridd United; 14:30 GMT: Pontypridd are two points clear of the relegation zone and face an Airbus side who are still without a win this season.

Haverfordwest County v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: Richard Davies takes charge of his first game as Caernarfon manager following Huw Griffiths' departure. The Canaries are three points above the drop zone and fourth points behind seventh placed Haverfordwest.