EFL: Championship, League One & League Two play-off finals to be played from 27-29 May
Last updated on .From the section Football
The English Football League play-off finals will take place over the weekend of 27-29 May at Wembley Stadium.
The Championship play-off final is scheduled for Saturday, 27 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.
Sunday will see the League Two final, kicking off at 13:30 BST, while the League One final rounds off the bank holiday on Monday, 29 May from 15:00.
The final day of the regular EFL season will come three weeks before, on Sunday, 7 May and Monday, 8 May.
Those dates were moved to avoid a clash with King Charles III's coronation on 6 May.
