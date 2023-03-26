Last updated on .From the section Football

Striker Will Fazakerley wrapped up the win for Guernsey as he found the net in the 89th minute

Guernsey thrashed Southall 4-1 to move seven points off the Isthmian League South Central Division relegation zone.

Jacob Fallaize opened the scoring with 14 minutes after firing home following Keanu Marsh's long throw.

Charlton Gauvain then slotted home while Samuel Murray added a third as the hosts coasted by the hour-mark.

Anthony O'Connor pulled a goal back but Will Fazakerley wrapped up a vital win late on to move them 15th and clear of 17th-placed Merstham.