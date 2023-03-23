Goal! Portugal 3, Liechtenstein 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Cristiano Ronaldo made a world-record 197th men's international appearance in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying opener in Lisbon.
Ronaldo moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps when he faced Morocco at the World Cup.
The 38-year-old - now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr - has scored a men's record 118 international goals.
He made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups in Qatar last year.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 13Danilo
- 4Rúben Dias
- 14Inácio
- 6João Palhinha
- 20Cancelo
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 5Guerreiro
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 11João Félix
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 3António Silva
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 12Sá
- 15Rafael Leão
- 16Otávio
- 17João Mário
- 18Neves
- 19Nuno Mendes
- 21Jota
- 22Aussumone Biai
- 23Vitinha
Liechtenstein
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Büchel
- 20Wolfinger
- 6MalinSubstituted forLüchingerat 38'minutes
- 4Traber
- 23Hofer
- 14Meier
- 17Frommelt
- 10Wieser
- 18Hasler
- 19Gassner
- 8Sele
Substitutes
- 2Beck
- 3Wolfinger
- 5Lüchinger
- 7Netzer
- 9Frick
- 11Kardesoglu
- 12Ospelt
- 13Lorenz
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
- 22Marxer
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Penalty Portugal. João Cancelo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jens Hofer (Liechtenstein) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Philipp Gassner.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Liechtenstein 0. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Portugal 1, Liechtenstein 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Portugal 1, Liechtenstein 0.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Inácio (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rúben Dias.
Attempt blocked. João Palhinha (Portugal) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Simon Lüchinger replaces Andreas Malin because of an injury.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Palhinha (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Félix.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Andreas Malin (Liechtenstein).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Noah Frommelt.
Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).
Sandro Wolfinger (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Palhinha.
Attempt blocked. Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Palhinha.