England began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over reigning European champions Italy in Naples.

And your player ratings reflected that success for Gareth Southgate's side with opening goalscorer Declan Rice the highest-rated England player by BBC Sport readers, scoring 7.35/10.

The lowest mark given a Three Lions players was Harry Maguire's 4.96.

However, Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto was your man of the match with an average score of 7.87 despite only coming on in the 69th minute.