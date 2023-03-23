Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr has scored 19 goals and contributed 11 assists in 41 games for Real Madrid this season

La Liga has set up an online complaints channel for fans to help identify incidents of racism during matches.

It comes after the league filed its eighth complaint to the authorities over the abuse received by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian accused La Liga of failing to act after videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him in December.

He was also abused during Real's 2-1 Clasico defeat at leaders Barcelona.

On Sunday's incident at the Nou Camp, La Liga said: "In view of the events that took place, in which intolerable racist behaviour was once again observed against Vinicius Jr, La Liga has reported the racist insults to the Barcelona Court of Instruction."

Unlike other football authorities, La Liga said it cannot dish out punishments for racism from supporters on its own - and must instead file reports to various legal bodies.

The complaints channel has been added to La Liga's website to allow fans who have information on any perpetrators to make contact and assist in raising complaints.

A Mallorca fan had his membership revoked by the club for three years after racially abusing both Vinicius and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze in February.

Vinicius said in December that La Liga "continues to do nothing" about "racists" attending games, following abuse he received during a match at Real Valladolid.

In September some Atletico Madrid fans also sang racist songs at the 22-year-old, however Spanish prosecutors closed an investigation three months later, saying it was impossible to identify those responsible.

A panellist on a Spanish football show earlier this season compared the player's goal celebrations to a monkey.