Mbappe and Griezmann are both in the France squad to play the Netherlands on Friday

New France captain Kylian Mbappe said team-mate Antoine Griezmann's disappointment at being overlooked for the role is "understandable".

Mbappe, 24, was named skipper this week after the international retirement of World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris.

Griezmann, 32, was reportedly unhappy to only be vice-captain with one report external-link suggesting he was considering retiring.

"I spoke to Antoine because he was disappointed and frankly it is understandable," Mbappe said.

"I told him that I might have reacted in the same way.

"What I told him was that as long as I am captain and he is vice captain, I won't be superior to him."

Mbappe has won 66 caps for France having made his senior debut in 2017 and was the top scorer at last year's World Cup, where his side reached the final before being beaten by Argentina on penalties.

Four years earlier he scored twice in the final against Croatia, sealing a second World Cup for France.

Griezmann, also a key player in both tournaments, has played 117 times for his country since his debut in 2014.

"He has an experience of playing for France that I don't have," Mbappe said.

"He is held in high esteem and is liked by the whole squad so it would be a shame for us not benefit from his experience, and his zest for life as well."