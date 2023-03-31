Burnley v Sunderland

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 8Brownhill
- 17Manuel
- 23Tella
- 19Zaroury
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 7Gudmundsson
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 18Ekdal
- 22da Silva
- 45Obafemi
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 11Gooch
- 24Neil
- 39Ekwah
- 10Roberts
- 21Pritchard
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 3Cirkin
- 12Bass
- 16Diallo
- 17Ba
- 22Lihadji
- 25Michut
- 45Anderson
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Josh Cullen (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Sunderland. Luke O'Nien tries a through ball, but Jack Clarke is caught offside.
Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.
Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Neil.
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Burnley).
Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
