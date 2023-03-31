Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley0SunderlandSunderland0

Burnley v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 8Brownhill
  • 17Manuel
  • 23Tella
  • 19Zaroury
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 18Ekdal
  • 22da Silva
  • 45Obafemi

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 39Ekwah
  • 10Roberts
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 3Cirkin
  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 17Ba
  • 22Lihadji
  • 25Michut
  • 45Anderson
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a through ball.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Cullen (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Luke O'Nien tries a through ball, but Jack Clarke is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).

  8. Post update

    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Neil.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).

  15. Post update

    Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 31st March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton381713846351164
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9West Brom371510124739855
10Watford381413114540555
11Sunderland391412135346754
12Preston381411133443-953
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144546-148
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165157-646
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Huddersfield3899203253-2136
23Blackpool38811194058-1835
24Wigan38713183359-2631
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport