Stockport County v Salford City

Foul by Elliot Watt (Salford City).
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 6Horsfall
- 23Hussey
- 3Knoyle
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 18Croasdale
- 8Camps
- 17Rydel
- 19Wootton
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 5Byrne
- 10Sarcevic
- 15Johnson
- 16Stretton
- 20Olaofe
- 21Hippolyte
- 25Jaros
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 4Lowe
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 38McLoughlinSubstituted forTourayat 37'minutes
- 6Watt
- 14Mallan
- 24Bolton
- 16Galbraith
- 18McAleny
- 9Hendry
Substitutes
- 3Touray
- 8Lund
- 13Bellagambi
- 15Mariappa
- 17Smith
- 20Barry
- 27Morton
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Paddy Madden (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ryan Leak.
Post update
Foul by Callum Hendry (Salford City).
Post update
Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stockport County).
Post update
Foul by Callum Hendry (Salford City).
Post update
Chris Hussey (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County).
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Conor McAleny.
Post update
Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
Post update
Kyle Knoyle (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 1, Salford City 1. Callum Hendry (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jason Lowe.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Hussey.
Post update
Callum Hendry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Akil Wright (Stockport County).
Post update
Callum Hendry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Hussey (Stockport County).
Match report to follow.