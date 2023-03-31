Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County1SalfordSalford City1

Stockport County v Salford City

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 23Hussey
  • 3Knoyle
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Camps
  • 17Rydel
  • 19Wootton
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 5Byrne
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 15Johnson
  • 16Stretton
  • 20Olaofe
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 25Jaros

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 38McLoughlinSubstituted forTourayat 37'minutes
  • 6Watt
  • 14Mallan
  • 24Bolton
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 3Touray
  • 8Lund
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 15Mariappa
  • 17Smith
  • 20Barry
  • 27Morton
Referee:
Adam Herczeg

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Watt (Salford City).

  2. Post update

    Paddy Madden (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ryan Leak.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Callum Hendry (Salford City).

  5. Post update

    Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stockport County).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Callum Hendry (Salford City).

  9. Post update

    Chris Hussey (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Conor McAleny.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).

  14. Post update

    Kyle Knoyle (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 1, Salford City 1. Callum Hendry (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jason Lowe.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Hussey.

  17. Post update

    Callum Hendry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Akil Wright (Stockport County).

  19. Post update

    Callum Hendry (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hussey (Stockport County).

Match report to follow.

