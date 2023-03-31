Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Harrogate Town 1.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 23Hewelt
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 14Turnbull
- 3Bristow
- 6Merrie
- 24Hendry
- 17Hughes
- 11Hawkes
- 26Saunders
- 25Mumbongo
Substitutes
- 4O'Connor
- 10Hemmings
- 19Chalmers
- 27Burton
- 32Taylor
- 33Turner-Cooke
- 34Hoti
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 7Thomson
- 15O'ConnorBooked at 35mins
- 34Eastman
- 33Foulds
- 18Muldoon
- 4Falkingham
- 17Sutton
- 9Grant
- 10Olaigbe
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 6Burrell
- 12Folarin
- 16Pattison
- 21Jameson
- 23McArdle
- 28Daly
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers).
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Hughes.
Foul by Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers).
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
Harvey Saunders (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town).
Goal!
Own Goal by Mark Oxley, Harrogate Town. Tranmere Rovers 1, Harrogate Town 1.
Rhys Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harvey Saunders (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town).
Attempt blocked. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Bristow.
Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).
Attempt blocked. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Foulds.
Foul by Joel Mumbongo (Tranmere Rovers).
Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.