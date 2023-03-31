Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1HarrogateHarrogate Town1

Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 6Merrie
  • 24Hendry
  • 17Hughes
  • 11Hawkes
  • 26Saunders
  • 25Mumbongo

Substitutes

  • 4O'Connor
  • 10Hemmings
  • 19Chalmers
  • 27Burton
  • 32Taylor
  • 33Turner-Cooke
  • 34Hoti

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 15O'ConnorBooked at 35mins
  • 34Eastman
  • 33Foulds
  • 18Muldoon
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Sutton
  • 9Grant
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 6Burrell
  • 12Folarin
  • 16Pattison
  • 21Jameson
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Harrogate Town 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Hughes.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

  8. Post update

    Harvey Saunders (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town).

  10. Goal!

    Own Goal by Mark Oxley, Harrogate Town. Tranmere Rovers 1, Harrogate Town 1.

  11. Post update

    Rhys Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  12. Booking

    Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Harvey Saunders (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Bristow.

  16. Post update

    Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Foulds.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joel Mumbongo (Tranmere Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport391991152322066
6Salford391881360441662
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Tranmere391311153840-250
14Walsall381116113935449
15Grimsby371212133943-448
16Wimbledon391113154145-446
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate38912174355-1239
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley38910194260-1837
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
Top Stories

