Andy Robertson is in line for his 61st cap on Saturday

Scotland captain Andy Robertson believes the national team's once broken relationship with the Tartan Army has been mended. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Angus Gunn, the uncapped goalkeeper who could debut for Scotland against Cyprus, gets the backing of his club manager at Norwich City, David Wagner, who says the keeper has it all. (Express) external-link

Scotland squad goalkeeper Liam Kelly is confident defender Dom Hyam will be in the international set-up for years to come. (Record) external-link

Aaron Hickey "looks so much stronger" after a period of rehab for the Scotland defender following an injury, says former international Steven Pressley. (Express) external-link

When asked if there had been club interest during his period in charge of Scotland, head coach Steve Clarke replied: "Maybe". (Record) external-link

Liel Abada may struggle to be fit for Celtic's meeting with Rangers next month after being sent home injured from international duty with Israel. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, fellow Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic was surprisingly taken off at half-time of Montenegro's win against Bulgaria. (Record) external-link

Attacker Mikey Johnston, on loan at Vitoria in Portugal, is not giving up on his Celtic career after making an impact on his Republic of Ireland debut. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Jo Inge Berget scored for and against Celtic during Ronny Deila's spell in charge but is now looking for a new club, describing the game as "brutal". (Sun) external-link

Forward Yutaro Oda is on Japan's radar following his move to Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren chairman John Needham is open to an offer of investment from millionaire Richard Dickson but says the Buddies are not for sale. (Sun) external-link

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy recalls being told he was too small by Celtic and Hibernian earlier in his career. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scottish Championship side Dundee are looking to bolster their promotion hopes with the signing of American Pierre Reedy. (Record) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will appeal against the red card shown to Sean Welsh in Friday's win over Partick Thistle. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Manager Dick Campbell praises Arbroath's spirit in the surprise win away to Queen's Park after the players were given a training ground dressing down. (Courier - subscription required) external-link