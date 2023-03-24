Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Jordon Mutch joined as a free agent earlier this month having most recently played for Australian side MacArthur FC

Crawley Town defender Ludwig Francillette and teammate Jordon Mutch will miss the rest of the season.

Both players were forced off in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last week after suffering hamstring injuries.

Former Crystal Palace and Cardiff City midfielder Mutch, 31, only joined as a free agent three weeks ago and was making just his third appearance.

Francillette, 24, has played 30 times this season, scoring once in the 2-2 draw at Salford City in September.