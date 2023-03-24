Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Zain Westbrooke made his final Bristol Rovers appearance against Swindon in the EFL Trophy last October

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Coventry midfielder Zain Westbrooke on a deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old arrives as a free agent after leaving League One side Bristol Rovers in January.

Boss Danny Schofield has signed Westbrooke as cover after injuries to Harrison Biggins and Charlie Lakin.

Westbrooke said: "When I got the call, it was something I couldn't turn down. I came to earn the contract and thankfully I've been able to do that."

He came through the ranks of Brentford's academy before a move to Coventry, where he made 33 appearances, scoring four goals, as the Sky Blues won the League One title in the truncated 2019-20 season.

Westbrooke played 49 games for Bristol Rovers following a move in the summer of 2020 but fell out of favour with manager Joey Barton and had a loan spell at Stevenage in 2021-22 before his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Head coach Schofield said: "We have suffered injuries to two key players who will both miss the rest of the season, so we were short of cover in that area of the pitch.

"Zain has trained with a few clubs recently so his fitness levels are good. We've brought in a player with a good amount of experience at League One level and it's an opportunity for him to come in and impact our squad."

